Sports roundup: Boys soccer team wins first 3 games

Julian Pierre had a goal and an assist and Nick Bognar and Noah Christian also registered as the West Milford High School boys soccer team remained undefeated with a 3-1 victory over Passaic Valley at home Thursday afternoon, Sept. 11.

Donovan Ford (three saves) and Dominic Lenoir split time in goal to anchor the defense.

The Highlanders (3-0) began their season with a 1-0 win at New Milford on Sept. 8 as Will Dent converted a feed from Danny Bauer in the second half. Ford earned the shutout with a five-save performance.

One day later, Dent scored twice, Bauer added a goal and a half, and Dan Golas also connected as West Milford defeated Passaic Tech, 3-1, at home.

West Milford was set to play at Wayne Valley at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18 before playing at Whippany Park at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Girls soccer

Senior Sara Wardlaw scored a game-high four goals along with an assist, and sophomore Delaney Piecuch added three goals and an assist to power West Milford to its first victory of the season: an 8-2 decision over Sussex Tech at home Sept. 8.

Madison Tenhoeve (one goal), Catherine Coyle (two assists), Michelle Medina (two assists), Katie Ralicki (one assist) and goalie Paige Polglaze (three saves) aided the win.

The Highlanders (1-1) were slated to play host to Wayne Valley at 4 p.m. Sept. 18.

Field hockey

Julia Plewa had a goal and two assists and Taylor Keegan and Sara Foley also scored to pace the Highlanders to a 3-0 victory over Butler at home Friday afternoon, Sept. 12.

Gianna White had an assist and Emmeline Kreutzer notched the shutout with two saves.

West Milford (2-0) opened the season with a 3-1 decision over Immaculate Heart there as Addyson Seidner scored twice and Ava Scrimenti added a tally.

The Highlanders were set to play host to Pequannock at 4 p.m. Sept. 18 before playing at Westwood at 4:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19.

Girls tennis

West Milford (1-4) will play host to Paterson Kennedy at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 19 before welcoming Passaic Valley at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 22.

Girls volleyball

The Highlanders won their first match of the season, defeating Indian Hills in straight sets, 25-14, 25-10, at home.

West Milford was led by Peyton Greenberg (18 assists, two kills, two digs, one ace), Skylar Locke (four digs, two aces, one assist, one kill), Alyssa Kral (three aces, two kills, one block, one dig), Sienna Franklin (two kills, two digs, two aces), Alexa Fritz (three kills, two aces, one block, one dig) and Kaitlyn Clarke (two kills).

Next is a home match against Lakeland at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19.

Cross country

Ciara Clinton placed second with a time of 18:49.40 and was followed by Amanda Harvey, who was third in 18:53.30, and Brenna Traverso, who was fifth in 19:47.00, to pace the West Milford girls at the TCNJ Cross Country Invite on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 13 at Green Lane Fields at the College of New Jersey in Ewing.

Matteo Balestrieri was the highest-finishing West Milford boy as he clocked a time of 18:16.30, good for 14th place.