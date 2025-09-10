Sports roundup: Harvey, Clinton place 2nd, 3rd in meet

Amanda Harvey clocked a time of 18:59.20 to finish in second place and Ciara Clinton was right behind in third place with a time of 19:18 to pace the West Milford High School girls cross country team at the Warwick Valley Wave Mania Invitational on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 6 in Warwick, N.Y.

The girls placed second overall in the 18-team field while the boys finished 10th of 20 competing schools.

Other girls finishers for the Highlanders were Brenna Traverso (eighth place in 20:43.50), Emma Wartownik (38th in 23:13.80), Lola Novak (43rd in 23:40.70), Chloe Mirkovic (86th in 26:41.40), Sophie Ferris (89th in 26:46.80) and Elise Easter (97th in 27.43.60).

On the boys side, Matteo Balestrieri led West Milford with a time of 19:06.30, good for 48th place.

Other boys place-winners included Benjamin Torres (52nd place in 19:12.50), Sebastian Patino (57th in 19:22.20), Brendan Coscia (72nd in 20:05.90), Brody Scully (76th in 20:15.50), Noah Diodonet (82nd in 20:27.00), Michael Ray (87th in 20:42.30), Griffin Kleinfelder (96th in 21:16.10), Michael Tooey (117th in 23:03.00) and Nicholas Patino (139th place in 25:47.60).

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Girls tennis

The Highlanders began their season with a 3-2 victory over Indian Hills on the road Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Winners included junior Natalie Kinahan (third singles), Julia Meyer-Pflug and Grace Melucci (first doubles) and Ava Tecchio and Natalie Breckenridge (second doubles), who all won in straight sets.

West Milford (1-1) then bowed at home to Wayne Valley, 3-2, on Friday afternoon, Sept. 5 with Kinahan and Meyer-Pflug/Melucci picking up the wins.

This year’s team, under the direction of head coach Nicole Grimshaw, is young, with just one senior (Tecchio) in the starting lineup.

The rest of the lineup consists of juniors Sonja Kleinfelder (first singles), Kinahan, Meyer-Pflug and Breckenridge and sophomores Amber O’Connor (second singles) and Melucci.

The Highlanders will play host to Wayne Hills at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12 before hosting Passaic Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Girls soccer

Junior Cameron Choma made six saves and senior Paige Polglaze halted three shots, but West Milford bowed to Fair Lawn, 3-0, in its season-opener at home Thursday, Sept. 4.

The Highlanders trailed, 2-0, at the half before surrendering a third goal after the break.

West Milford (0-1) was set to play at Passaic Valley at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11 before traveling to meet Lakeland at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15.

Boys soccer

The Highlanders were set to play host to Passaic Valley at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 11 before welcoming Lakeland at 4 p.m. Sept. 15.

West Milford then will play at Wayne Valley at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18.

Field hockey

The Highlanders were slated to open their 2025 campaign at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9 at Immaculate Heart before playing the home-opener at 4 p.m. Sept. 12 against Butler.

West Milford then will play at Wayne Hills at 4 p.m. Sept. 16.

Girls volleyball

West Milford won its fall season-opener against Indian Hills, 2-0, at home Monday, Sept. 8.

The team was set to host Wayne Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

The Highlanders will play their first road game at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 12.