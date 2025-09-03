Sports roundup: Highlanders aim to build on success

When the West Milford High School boys soccer team begins play this season, the Highlanders will be looking to keep the momentum gained from their success last year.

Last fall, West Milford fashioned a program-best 17-3-3 mark under head coach Ray Ferriola that included a trip to the semifinal rounds of the Passaic County and New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournaments. That season also marked the first time the team had a winning record since 2016.

The Highlanders were set to open the 2025 campaign at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4 at Fair Lawn before playing the home-opener against Passaic Tech at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Seniors Nick Bognar (one goal, 24 assists), Noah Christian (eight goals, six assists), Danny Bauer (nine goals, two assists), Julian Pierre (six goals, three assists), Jaxon Neibig (five goals, one assist), Aramis Nieshalla (four goals, three assists), Will Dent (three goals, four assists), Diego Sanchez (one assist), Kevin Docwra (one goal) and Will Weiss (one assist); juniors Chris Orsino (three goals) and Iron Pinedo (one assist); and sophomore AJ Lockwood (one assist) all return, with senior goalies Donovan Ford and Dominic Lenoir anchoring a defense that posted seven shutouts and surrendered just 26 goals a year ago.

Here’s a look at the opening week schedules for other West Milford teams:

Girls soccer

The Highlanders, 7-11-2 last season, will open the season with three straight home games as they play host to Fair Lawn at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 4, Clifton at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 and Sussex Tech at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8.

Seniors Sara Wardlaw (12 goals, six assists) and Katie Ralicki (three goals, five assists) and sophomore Delaney Piecuch (four goals, four assists) return for head coach Nicole Gwinnett.

Field hockey

West Milford is coming off an 18-3-1 season a year ago that included a trip to the Passaic County Tournament final and an undefeated mark of 6-0-1 in winning the Liberty Division of the NEFHL conference.

The Highlanders, who opened the season Tuesday, Sept. 2 at home against Randolph, return senior Addyson Seidner (nine goals, 21 assists) and juniors Julia Plewa (11 goals, 12 assists) and goalie Emmeline Kreutzer (14 shutouts).

Girls volleyball

West Milford will open its 2025 campaign at 8 a.m. Sept. 6 with a match at Fort Lee before playing the home-opener at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 8.

The Highlanders, 8-13 a year ago, return seniors Alexa Fritz, Alyssa Kral, Peyton Greenberg, Victoria Van Tassel and Jenaya LaPlaca and juniors Skylar Locke and Sienna Franklin this season.

Girls tennis

The Highlanders look to improve on last year’s 9-8 finish when the team begins play this season. The first match was set for Wednesday, Sept. 3 at Indian Hills.

West Milford will play host to Wayne Valley at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, then play at Paramus at 8 a.m. Sept. 6.

Cross country

The West Milford boys and girls harriers will open their fall campaign at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 at Sandfordville in Warwick, N.Y.