Sports roundup: Highlanders lose in county final

The third-seeded West Milford High School boys lacrosse team came up just short in its bid for its first county title in three years as it bowed to top-seeded Wayne Valley, 10-8, in the Passaic County Tournament championship game there Saturday afternoon, May 10.

The title is the third straight and seventh overall for Wayne Valley, which also defeated West Milford in the past two seasons.

The Highlanders trailed, 5-3, late in the opening half before Jake Kelshaw and Cole Riley connected to knot the score, 5-5. Wayne Valley added a goal just seconds before the half ended to extend to a 6-5 lead.

After the Indians added an early third-period goal, West Milford answered with goals from Max Gorny and Vincent D’Andrea to again tie the score, 7-7. Wayne Valley then outscored West Milford, 3-1, to earn its three-peat.

Gorny finished with three goals, with D’Andrea adding two goals and Kelshaw adding a goal and an assist.

Brendan Coscia also scored and won 6-of-19 face-offs while goalie Tyler Acanfrio made 21 saves.

West Milford, which had topped Wayne Valley, 9-8, in overtime May 1, will play host to River Dell at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 16.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Baseball

The fifth-seeded Highlanders are scheduled to play at fourth-seeded Wayne Hills in a Passaic County Tournament quarterfinal Monday, May 12.

The winner is slated to play top-seeded DePaul in a PCT semifinal Saturday, May 17.

In an 8-2 loss at Passaic Tech on Wednesday, May 7, West Milford received a two-run home run from Chase Tyburczy.

Chris Timmins doubled and Colby Scott, Kyle Schwarzlow and Christian Martinez each singled to account for the Highlanders’ offense.

Softball

The Highlanders will be in action when they host Indian Hills at 4:15 p.m. May 16.

Offensive catalysts this spring have been Cassy Rubinsky (15 hits, three home runs, 10 RBI, 13 runs), Ally Gruber (13 hits, eight runs), Bella King (10 hits, 10 RBI), Alyssa Kral (10 hits, seven runs) and Emma Carson (nine hits, nine RBI).

Girls lacrosse

The fifth-seeded Highlanders bowed to fourth-seeded Wayne Hills, 9-4, in the PCT quarterfinal round there May 5.

Lily Kreutzer had two goals and three ground balls; Vivian Sirnik added a goal, an assist, three ground balls, two draw controls and two forced turnovers; and Adison Arciniega had a goal, a ground ball and four forced turnovers.

Emmeline Kreutzer totaled five ground balls and two forced turnovers and goalie Allie Rockey made 15 saves.

West Milford (1-11) will play at River Dell at 4:30 p.m. May 16.

Boys golf

Mason Moore shot a team-low 95 and was followed by Nick Locke (98), Ryan Buck (105), Tyler Buck (115) and Jaden Foster (116) as West Milford placed ninth in the Passaic County Coaches Association Tournament on Thursday, May 8 at Preakness Valley Golf Course in Wayne.

Boys tennis

West Milford (5-8) is scheduled to play at Paterson Kennedy at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, May 15 before returning home to host Wayne Hills in its regular-season finale at 4 p.m. May 16.