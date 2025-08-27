Team continues chasing county crown

Winning the Passaic County Tournament is a goal of the West Milford High School field hockey team again this year, head coach Krista Provost said.

“As a head coach, I have won two titles but have been in the county finals six times. We are on a mission and I have high hopes for this group.’’

The Highlanders have lost in the county finals for the past three years.

Nevertheless, the team compiled an overall record of 18-3-1 and finished as champions of the NEFHL Liberty Division with a 6-0-1 record against division opponents last season.

“We are returning conference champs so we know there is a target on our backs this season,’’ Provost said. “We have to work even harder than ever to do it again.

This year, the season opener is on the road at Immaculate Heart Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 9. The team will host Butler at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12.

“Two very important goals of mine are, of course, winning but giving the girls a great season,’’ Provost said.

Making memories

“High school years go so fast, yet the memories and friendships we build last forever. I want my girls coming to practice every day excited to simply be together. I try to create fun and intense practice plans while keeping the girls on their toes,” she said.

“They never know what’s coming up at practice until they pull into the parking lot and see random tackle wheels rolling out of cars, coaches dressed as turkeys or Pitbull the singer. I think this balance is what helps bring the girls together and create those important moments that turn into treasured memories.”

Among the key returning players are seniors Addyson Seidner (center midfield), Ava Brock (right back), Ava Scrimenti (right midfield), Samantha Ryba (left back) and Sarah Comune (left midfield); juniors Emmeline Kreutzer (goalie) and Julia Plewa (forward); and sophomores Addison Tyburczy (forward) and Gianna White (low midfield).

Promising newcomers include senior Cara Bruce (back), sophomores Taylor Keegan (forward) and Sarah Foley (forward), and freshman Sydney Brock (midfield).

“My senior group as a whole has shown great leadership qualities this off-season,’’ Provost said. “The majority are three-year varsity players who have lost in the county championship game three seasons in a row now - they are hungry.”

The coach called captains Ava Brock, Ava Scrimenti and Addy Seidner “natural leaders and very serious about getting their team ready for this season.”

“They’ve also planned fun team events once we are in season because they all know it’s important to balance fun and hard work.

“These six seniors want to have a great year and give the team one heck of a ride as they finish their high school field hockey career.’’

The coach said the team looks forward to playing Northern Highlands, Ramsey, Lakeland and Pompton Lakes.

“We are hoping to do well in our division but understand this is not an easy feat. Northern Highlands is a powerhouse and they always come up strong.’’