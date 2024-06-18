Traverso 18th at Meet of Champions

Noah Traverso of West Milford High School concluded his senior outdoor track season at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 12 at Pennsauken High School.

Traverso, a senior, clocked a time of 22.53 to place 18th in the 200-meter dash. Malachi James of Burlington City won the always highly competitive event with a time of 21.08.

The M of C is the final event of the outdoor track and field season in the state. Traverso qualified by placing sixth with a time of 22.09 at the NJSIAA Group 2 championships June 8 at Delsea High School in Franklinville.

He also placed 10th in the triple jump in 42-9.5 and was 11th in the long jump in 20-3.5 at the group championships but didn’t qualify for those events at the M of C.

At the Big North Championships on May 3, Traverso won the 100-meter dash (11.60), 200-meter dash (23.42) and 400-meter dash (49.45) and was second in the triple jump (42-2.5) to lead the Highlanders to the Independence Division team championship.

He also helped guide West Milford to a third-place team finish at the Passaic County Championships on May 21-22. He took first in the long jump (22-1.5), second in the 200-meter dash (22.21), second in the 400-meter dash (48.90) and second in the triple jump (43-5.5).

At the North Jersey, Group 2 championships May 31-June 1 at Vernon Township High School, Traverso was second in the long jump (22-11.75), third in the 200-meter dash (22.30), third in the 400-meter dash (49.57) and fourth in the triple jump (43-9.75) as West Milford finished fifth among 19 Group 2 schools.