Traverso 6th in 200-meter dash

Noah Traverso is headed to the Meet of Champions.

The West Milford High School senior placed sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.09 last weekend at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 2 championships at Delsea High School in Franklinville to punch his ticket to the state’s final event of the high school outdoor track season.

Traverso also placed 10th in the triple jump in 42-9.5 and was 11th in the long jump in 20-3.5.

The annual Meet of Champions is slated for Wednesday, June 12 at Pennsauken High School.

Other Highlanders who competed included senior Colin Menier, who was 11th in the 1,600-meter run in 4:27.57 and 13th in the 3,200-meter run in 10:08.61, and junior Lorenzo Andrade, who was 16th in the 400-meter hurdles in 59.46. The 4x400 meter relay team of Andrade, Kyle Gloria, Tyler Meier and Julian Pierre placed 16th in 3:29.64.

Ciara Clinton placed eighth in the 3,200-meter run in 11:27.27 and 15th in the 1,600-meter run in 5:36.48.

Chloe Brijbag finished eighth in the shot put with a heave of 34-3. Madison Freideman finished 10th in the high jump as she cleared 5-0 and was 18th in the triple jump with a leap of 33-6.5. The foursome of Rachel Barford, Isabella Mackey, Kayla Romanoski and Talia Thomasson was 10th in the 4x800 meter relay in 10:24.87.

A week ago, Clinton (3,200-meter run) and Traverso (long jump) each finished in second place in their respective events at the North Jersey, Group 2 championships May 31-June 1 at Vernon Township High School.

Clinton was second in the 3,200-meter run in 11:35.12 and also placed third in the 1,600-meter run in 5:22.08. She also was part of the 4x800 meter relay foursome along with Lauren Frey, Amanda Harvey and Brenna Traverso that finished sixth in 11:11.36.

Harvey was third in 3,200-meter run in 11:49.02 and ninth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:38.32.

Noah Traverso was second in the long jump with a leap of 22-11.75, third in the 200-meter dash in 22.30, third in the 400-meter dash in 49.57 and fourth in the triple jump in 43-9.75 at the sectional meet.

Jefferson outdoor track

Kiley Shatzel and Mike Nwankwo of Jefferson Township High School are headed to the NJSIAA Meet of Champions.

Shatzel, a junior, not only won the 400-meter hurdles event but took home a silver medal in the 400-meter dash, and Nwankwo, a senior, placed fourth in the shot put at the NJSIAA Group 2 championships June 7-8.

Shatzel won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.60, replicating the feat she achieved at the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 championships May 31-June 1 at Vernon Township High School.

At the Group championships, Shatzel also placed second in the 400-meter dash in 56.28 and was 12th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.67.

She had won the 400-meter dash in 56.53 and the 200-meter dash in 25,67 at the sectionals.

Nwankwo was fourth in the shot put with a heave of 53-5 after winning the event at the sectionals with a throw of 51-5.5.