West Milford athletes making waves in collegiate winter sports

Several local student athletes are making their presence felt in constructive ways this winter collegiate sports season right here in the Garden State.

Ryan Cassels (West Milford/Saddle River Day) is a senior guard for the Montclair State University men’s basketball team. Cassels played in each of the first 10 games and was averaging 6.7 points per game, with 16 rebounds, two assists, eight steals and 18 3-point baskets made for Montclair State.

Through Dec. 19, the Red Hawks had an overall record of 10-0 with a mark of 4-0 on their home court. In the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) they were 5-0. On Wednesday, Dec. 31, MSU is scheduled to host the University of Saint Joseph.

Chloe Brijbag (West Milford High School) is a sophomore competitor in throwing events for the Montclair State University women’s indoor track and field program. MSU is scheduled to participate in the Ramapo College Indoor Invitational on Friday, Jan. 16.

Colin Menier (West Milford High School) is a sophomore competing in the 149-pound weight class for The College of New Jersey (Ewing) wrestling program this winter season. Through December, Menier had a record of 12-7.

The Lions were 5-0 in dual meets through December with a mark of 3-0 on their home mat. On Friday, Jan. 9, and Saturday, Jan. 10, TCNJ is scheduled to compete in the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National Duals at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Owen Kane (West Milford High School) is a junior competitor in breaststroke and individual medley events for the William Paterson University (Wayne) men’s swimming and diving program. Kane was a part of the first place 200 medley relay team in a dual meet victory over Moravian in Bethlehem, Pa., last month.

Through eight meets, the Pioneers had an overall record of 5-3 with one victory at home. On Tuesday, Jan. 20, WPU is scheduled to host Lehman College.

Zach McKatten (West Milford/Passiac County Technical Institute) is a sophomore competitor in backstroke and individual medley events for the Rider University (Lawrence) men’s swimming and diving program. McKatten placed 12th in the 200 backstroke at the H2ounds Invitational in Baltimore, Md., last month.

Through December, the Broncs had one dual meet victory. On Saturday, Jan. 10, Rider is scheduled to travel to face Canisius in Buffalo, N.Y., for a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) meet.