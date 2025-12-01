West Milford boys cross country finishes strong season

The tenacity, resilience and pure guts of the West Milford High School boys cross country program was on full display this recently concluded season.

“It’s hard to pick one contest, I would say the way the team prepared for every meet left a lasting impression on me,’’ West Milford coach Chris Jones said. “This year, the team had a focus on each race-specific goals for each runner that they could use to help them [toward their personal record].’’

Leadership was both prevalent and constructive for the Highlanders this year.

“My two captains, Matteo Balestrieri and Noah Diodonet [showed leadership abilities] and Nico Patino is a true team-first athlete,’’ Jones said.

Several runners consistently became more well-rounded and ultimately faster distance runners as the fall season progressed.

“Ben Torres was always a solid runner this year,’’ Jones said. “Ben was consistently our No. 2 runner whose hard work in practice translated to the course. Brody Scully always worked hard this season and his time dropped race to race with our last two races being his best. Brendan Coscia and Michael Ray also worked extremely hard this year improving week to week.’’

The Highlanders tallied a strong overall record of 5-3 with two wins in league competition.

Balestrieri , one of the Highlanders’ top runners will return for his senior year, and a group of juniors could drop their times. Jones said sophomore Sebastian Patino came on strong this year.

“Luke Butler, Griffin Kleinfelder, Owen Kulik, Doug Lewis, Michael Tooey and Joe Torres were a huge part of this year’s successes,’’ Jones said. “While everyone notices the top seven, these young men pushed them in practice led to their success. Also, at a moment’s notice, they were able to step into a varsity roll when injuries left a spot open.’’