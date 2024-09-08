West Milford defeats Jefferson

The West Milford High School football team defeated Jefferson Township High School, 42-15, there Sept. 6.

Quarterback Aydin Deane made three touchdowns for the Highlanders in the first and second quarters and Jeffrey Papienuk added two in the third quarter. Chase Tyburczy scored in the fourth quarter and the team also made a two-point safety.

Braden Amundson kicked four extra points.

Deane completed 11 of 15 pass attempts for a total of 177 yards.

Papienuk rushed for 123 yards and Tyburczy for 79.

No statistics for Jefferson were available.

West Milford (2-0) also won against Paramus, 21-3, on Aug. 30.

Jefferson (0-2) lost its season-opener to Verona, 39-6, on Aug. 29.