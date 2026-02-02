West Milford fencing teams place at Passaic County Championships

The West Milford High School varsity fencing teams competed in the Passaic County Fencing Championships on Saturday, Jan. 24, at PCTI in Wayne.

The girls team finished third overall, while the boys team placed fourth. By weapon, the girls’ sabre team — including captain Victoria Van Tassel, Cameron Choma and Claire Hazelman — placed second. The epee team of Gianna Buzzelli, Stephanie Soler, Lyla Porras and Charlotte Wenzel finished third, and the foil team of Ashley Gutierrez, Abigail Coppola, Sabrina McManus and Marie Swan took fourth.

The boys’ sabre team of Kevin Docwra, Ayden King, Donald Stinziano, Tyler Bendsen-Torode and Gavin Escolano placed fourth. The foil team of Tyrese Martin, Carlos Campos, Jacob Pritchett and Thomas DiLella also placed fourth, and the epee team of Eric Zheng, Trevor Docwra, Cole Eisele and Holden DeVore finished fifth.

Five fencers advanced to the individual competition: Buzzelli, Zheng, Docwra, Van Tassel and Choma. Van Tassel went undefeated to win gold in sabre, while Zheng earned bronze in epee.

The team is supported by armorers Jaclyn Romano, John Huang and Samantha Woodcock, who maintain equipment, and is coached by Head Coach David Gerold with alumni assistants Bryan Szolusha and Joseph Pritchett.

West Milford is scheduled to host Lakeland on Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. and Holy Angels on Feb. 3 at 4:30 p.m.