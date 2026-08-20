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West Milford football team starts practice
West Milford. The West Milford High School football team has been in practice preparing for the upcoming season.
Rich Adamonis
West Milford High School
/
| 20 Aug 2026 | 02:01
The West Milford High School football team has been in practice preparing for the upcoming season.
(
Photo: Rich Adamonis
)
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