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West Milford football team starts practice

West Milford. The West Milford High School football team has been in practice preparing for the upcoming season.

West Milford High School /
| 20 Aug 2026 | 02:01
    The West Milford High School football team has been in practice preparing for the upcoming season.
    The West Milford High School football team has been in practice preparing for the upcoming season. ( Photo: Rich Adamonis)