West Milford girls golf captains lead by example

Sarah Comune and Paige Polglaze, the senior captains for the West Milford High School girls golf team, are the embodiment of everything that a coach could hope for in regards to leadership on the roster.

Polglaze and Comune work very hard to improve themselves in the sport, while looking out for the best interests of their teammates and being very mindful of their studies as well.

“Paige and Sarah are dedicated to the team and the sport, as well as good leaders and role models on the course and in the classroom,’’ West Milford coach Justine Runne said. “Both girls are subject to all the difficulties all golfers face. One day you’re playing great and the next it can all fall apart. Both girls have experienced ups and downs, but overall they have recently scored their season best round. They are trending in the right direction. Sarah shot her career best round (on Tuesday, April 21 at Darlington Golf Course in Mahwah) and Paige was within two strokes of her career best (on the same day). As they dial it in, I expect their scores to get lower and lower.’’

Both captains are strong academically and they are always there for the rest of the team, as well.

“I think the thing that they do most of all is give the other girls someone to look up to and players to emulate,’’ Runne said.

The Highlanders are scheduled to face Mahwah on Tuesday, May 5 at Bowling Green Golf Course in Oak Ridge.

Several golfers have made noticeable strides this season.

“Senior Victoria Van Tassel has stepped up nicely and made some meaningful contributions this season, as well as juniors Sophia Colucci, Julia Biesiada, Sonja Kleinfelder, Savannah Brennan and Alyssa Pengitore,’’ Runne said. “Freshman Riley Kapral has also been in the mix, learning and improving.’’