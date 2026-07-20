West Milford graduates excel in college spring sports

Tyler Meier and Noah Traverso, both graduates of West Milford High School were members of The College of New Jersey (Ewing) men’s outdoor track and field team.

Traverso, a sophomore competitor in sprints was an All-American as part of TCNJ’s 1,600-meter relay team that placed second at the NCAA Outdoor Division III Championships held in La Crosse, Wis. He was a New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Athlete of the Week in April. Meier is a freshman jumper.

The Lions placed second at the NJAC Championship held in Mahwah. Traverso is listed as a Computer Science major and Meier is listed as a Kinesiology and Health Sciences major.

Ashley Czeczuga (West Milford High School) was a sophomore defender for the Ramapo College (Mahwah) women’s lacrosse team this year. Czeczuga started in all 16 games and won 45 ground balls (team leader) for Ramapo.

The Roadrunners won five overall games with one victory at home. Czeczuga is listed as a Political Science major.

Sean McNally (West Milford High School) was a junior libero for the Ramapo College men’s volleyball team this past season. McNally played in 24 matches and had four kills and 42 assists for Ramapo.

The Roadrunners posted an overall record of 13-13 with a mark of 8-4 on their home court. McNally is listed as a Business major.

Massimo Balestrieri (West Milford High School) was a freshman pole vaulter for the Ramapo College men’s outdoor track and field team. Balestrieri placed sixth in the pole vault at the Ramapo College Track and Field Invitational.

The Roadrunners finished in third place in the team scoring at the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Outdoor Championships held in Mahwah. Balestrieri is listed as a Computer Science major.

Maxwell Gorny (West Milford High School) was a freshman midfielder on the Dominican University (Orangeburg, N.Y.) men’s lacrosse team this spring season. Gorny played in all 16 games and recorded two goals and an assist for Dominican.

The Chargers collected five overall victories with three wins on their home field and two triumphs in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC). Gorny is listed as an Education major.