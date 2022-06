Each week, West Milford High School chooses to highlight outstanding athletes in school sports. For this week, the school is recognizing Mia Biancamano, a softball star who was 3 for 3, managed to steal a base and made several catches in left field.

Biancamano is also a two-time first team All Conference and all county player. She is only a sophomore and led the team offensively with 45 total hits, 15 stolen bases and 35 runs scored.