West Milford names athletes of the Week

The West Milford Township High School Athletic Dept. has named its athletes of the week for the final two weeks of April.

Trista Starr of the girls’ lacrosse team and Theo Bolger of the boys’ lacrosse team were named Athletes of the Week for April 18-23.

Starr scored five goals during the Highlanders 11-7 win over first-place Fair Lawn. This led her to achieving her 100th offensive point.

In boys lacrosse, defensive junior Theo Bolger scored 5 goals, had 12 takeaways, secured 29 ground balls, and won 9 face offs. Against Tenafly he played against a future D1 player and held him to scoring only 1 goal. Bolger helped his team win all 3 games this week.

Aidan Bolger of the boys’ lacrosse team and Grace Syme were named Athletes of the Week for April 25-30.

In boys’ lacrosse, Aidan Bolger scored 10 goals and added 3 assists in helping his team secure the #1 seed in the county.

In girls golf, Grace Syme shot a 45 against Ridgewood where she also earned her first birdie. Syme shot a net score of 75 at the Girls BNC Championship, which was good enough to be top 5 in her flight and is the lowest score in West Milford Girls Golf History. Syme is only the second golfer to average in the 40’s for a week in team history.