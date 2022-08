Nicholas DeSenzo, West Milford resident and graduate of Pope John High School, is entering his senior season on the Muhlenberg College football team. A defensive lineman, DeSenzo has been a part of a very successful run in Muhlenberg history, going 25-3 over the past two seasons and winning the Centennial Conference three years in a row. After finishing fourth and seventh in the nation the past two years, the Mules are ranked #11 for 2022.