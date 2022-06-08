West Milford’s Athletes of the Week, May 30 -June 4

In girls track and field, Jenna Hodgson earned third place in the 400 hurdles at the State Sectional Championships, running a personal record of 69.28 seconds. This performance qualifies her to compete in State Group Championships on Friday. She is now ranked 17th in the state for Group 2.

In boys track and field, Colin Madara was the North 1 Group 2 Sectional Champion in the 400 hurdles. He earned a personal record of 56.8 seconds, and out ran over 45 other schools to take first place in this event!