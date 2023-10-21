West Milford shuts out Jefferson, 32-0

West Milford clobbered Jefferson, 32-0, there Friday, Oct. 20, pushing its overall record to 4-5 for the season.

Jefferson’s record fell to 3-5 for the season.

The Highlanders scored twice in the first quarter and once in each of the succeeding quarters.

West Milford quarterback Aydin Deane completed 15 of 20 pass attempts for a total of 176 yards. He made two touchdowns and threw a 27-yard pass to Nate Ford for another one.

Chase Tyburczy rushed for a total of 150 yards and scored twice.

Braden Amundson kicked three points after touchdowns.