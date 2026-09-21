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West Milford Women’s Softball League crowns 2026 champions
West Milford. The Misfits, the 2026 West Milford Women’s Softball League champions celebrated their second consecutive title, with 15 players recognized for the championship season.
West Milford
/
| 21 Sep 2026 | 04:13
The Misfits have won their second straight West Milford Women’s Softball League championship. Pictured: Kate Juskiewicz, Emma Carson, Jess Ruddy, Jerica Keegan, Denise Fisher, Kelly Gormley, Nicole Shenise, Stephanie Swinney, Mackenzie Porch, Danielle Masters, Dawn Fisher, Kristi Clave, and Peyton Porch. Not pictured: Jess Perucki & Megan Portero.
(
Photo: Victoria Constance Hunt
)
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Danielle Masters
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Dawn Fisher
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Denise Fisher
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Emma Carson
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Jerica Keegan
6
Jess Ruddy
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Kate Juskiewicz
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Kelly Gormley
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Kristi Clave
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Mackenzie Porch
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Nicole Shenise
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Stephanie Swinney
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Victoria Constance Hunt
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West Milford
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West Milford Women 's Softball League
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