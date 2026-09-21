West Milford Women’s Softball League crowns 2026 champions

The Misfits have won their second straight West Milford Women’s Softball League championship. Pictured: Kate Juskiewicz, Emma Carson, Jess Ruddy, Jerica Keegan, Denise Fisher, Kelly Gormley, Nicole Shenise, Stephanie Swinney, Mackenzie Porch, Danielle Masters, Dawn Fisher, Kristi Clave, and Peyton Porch. Not pictured: Jess Perucki & Megan Portero. ( )