Looking back: Hillcrest School graduation in 1949

The members of the 1949 eighth-grade graduation class at Hillcrest School, born about 1936, were about 13 years old when they graduated.

Class members were Anna Mae Allen, Margaret Bean, Harold Beno, Alice Cahill, Thelma Cahill, James Conklin Jr., Phyllis Copley, Gail Dames, Joseph Fiorilla Jr., Betty Hand, Janice Hemmer, Elizabeth Lee, Katherine Milligan, James Morreale Jr., Frank Morse, Anna Mae Paterson, Philip Pulis, Barbara Schelle, Karen Schrioeder, Evelyn Spreitzer, Allen Smith, David Stephens, Melvin Stephens, Anthony Terio, William Utter, Louis West Jr. and Donald Williams.

The top song in 1949 was “Riders in the Sky” and the Vaughn Monroe Orchestra had the best-selling popular record. Monroe’s rendition also was the most often heard on juke boxes.

In the Christmas season, “Rudolph, the Red Nosed Reindeer” by Johnny Marks was the favorite. Cowboy movie star Gene Autry sang the popular version. The song was based on the 1939 story “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” published by Montgomery Ward Co.

Robeert Abplanalp’s invention led to proliferation of aerosol products worldwide. The most practical stored program computer EDSAC ran its first program at the University of Cambridge. The DeHavilland Comet, the first propelled commercial jet airliner, made the maiden flight. George Orwell’s novel “Big Ben,” published June 8, describing 1984, became a symbol for intrusive government and oppressive bureaucracy.

About 1936, when the members of the Hillcrest Class of 1949 were born, voters re-elected veteran Township Committee member Walter Vreeland, who was chosen by his colleagues as chairman. Walter Terhune, township clerk for many years, was reappointed. Tax collector Harry Fox Jr., re-elected for another term, was installed.

Appointed officials included township attorney J.W. De Yoe; auditor Allen McBride; engineer Ralph Smith and treasurer Gilbert V.P. Terhune. The First National Bank of Butler was depository for township funds. Regular monthly meetings were held alternately at the Newfoundland Town Hall and West Milford Town Hall.

Construction of “the new school” at Upper Greenwood Lake was approved May 12, 1936, and a plot of land. The building still stands and is now the Old School Pub. It replaced a very small school at the corner of Clinton Road and Warwick Turnpike.

In 1937, there was an election to fill three positions on the school board. W. Somer Stites and Earl Kipp filed as candidates, then Kipp was appointed to fill a vacancy caused by the death of board president Leo Little. Besides Kipp and Stites, the candidates were T. Harry Cahill, Henry Fox, Alexander MacKenn Sr. and Martha Koehnlein.

