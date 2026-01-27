Looking back: Lola Bevington remembered

When West Milford Board of Education members hired Lola LaVerne Bevington of Hicksville, Ohio, as the district’s music teacher in 1959, they received far more than they expected. Bevington elevated music education and appreciation in the community to such a degree that by 1963 her title was changed to district music coordinator. Though she worked in West Milford for only 10 years, her impact was so profound that when graduates from the “Bevington Days” gather for reunions, some of their first shared memories involve “Miss Bevington.”

Bevington served as musical director for the first West Milford High School annual play in 1963. Science teacher Howard Ball, who later became a journalist for area newspapers, was the producer and director. The production was “Oklahoma!,” the classic 1943 Broadway musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, based on Lynn Riggs’ play Green Grow the Lilacs.

Twenty years later, in 1983, “Oklahoma!” was again selected for performance by The Highland Players. Plans were made to bring Bevington back to West Milford to honor her lasting contributions to the schools. She enthusiastically agreed and began planning her return to New Jersey. Sadly, before the visit could take place, Bevington was stricken with cancer and died on Dec. 9, 1982, at East Tennessee Hospital in Knoxville. She was 79.

The tribute went on as planned, bringing together about 30 alumni who had performed or participated in the original 1963 production. During the performance of the title song, “Oklahoma!,” those involved in both productions joined hands on the high school stage in her honor.

Alan Chandler, who had appeared in the original cast and later became a science teacher at West Milford High School, was a staff member in 1983 and produced the anniversary show. Alumni returned from California, Colorado, Michigan, North Carolina, Connecticut, Vermont, Long Island, and even near the Canadian border to attend the anniversary dinner and Saturday night performance. Chandler later recalled that the original cast and crew were a devoted group, deeply committed to honoring Bevington.

The 1983 student cast included Bill Van Over as Curly, Richard Zampella as Jud, Sue Radzinsky as Laurey, and Cindy Ludwig as Aunt Eller. Janet Holl played Ado Annie, the girl who “can’t say no,” while Steve DeBrock portrayed Will Parker. Ralph Cookke directed the production, with Chandler as producer and Margaret Murray as assistant director. Ross Holman handled musical direction, and Judy Meusel was choreographer.

The production received rave reviews during its three-weekend run and drew an estimated 2,200 attendees. Reports noted that the Saturday performance sold out, forcing some patrons to be turned away.

During the celebration, Ball announced that Clark Zampella, then a high school senior, was the first recipient of the Lola LaVerne Bevington Arts Award, a cash scholarship. Zampella played Ali Hakim in the 1983 production and planned to study television production at New York University.

Bevington brought extraordinary opportunities to West Milford families. Under her leadership, the district joined the Metropolitan Guild, allowing students to attend rehearsals and student operas at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. By 1969, West Milford students were participating in the Lincoln Center Youth Program. She also organized the first West Milford High School Band and Choir.

It is impossible to measure how many students were influenced by Bevington. One example is Bob Pawlo, who received his first instrumental instruction at Marshall Hill School and later enjoyed a long professional career in Broadway pits and with touring musical groups.

Bevington earned her Bachelor of Music degree with honors from the Brenau College Conservatory in Gainesville, Georgia, majoring in piano and music theory. Her career included teaching and supervisory positions across Ohio and Georgia, studies at the University of California at Berkeley, and educational travel for a Cleveland publishing company.

While in West Milford, Bevington lived on Ridge Road with her mother. She was honored with a retirement party at Pine Village Grove in Oak Ridge. Her legacy remains deeply woven into the musical and cultural fabric of West Milford.