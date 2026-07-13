Looking back: New City revitalization plans died

A $15,000 marketing study by The Atlantic Group, a consulting firm from Cranberry N.J., undertaken jointly by the Township of West Milford and the City of Newark in 1996 generated enough positive demographic information to prompt Newark Watershed Conservation and Development Corporation (NWCDC) to place a 25-acre parcel of the 55 acres in the New City tract of land on the market. It looked like things were moving ahead with joint efforts to create a new image for the abandoned community built around 1900 to house watershed workers and their families.

In briefing officials on study results, Patrick J. Henry, representing the consulting firm, said the 1996 household income for the area ranged from $47,102 to $62,904 compared with Passaic County’s figure of $37,596. Atlantic put the total income for the greater 15-mile radius area at almost $2 billion, with a significant percentage of households listing annual incomes at or exceeding $75,000. This figure was very important to any developer because it was indicative of substantial discretionary purchasing power. He said those households in the higher income ranges were most likely to be interested in and to take advantage of development that was in mind for New City. Henry said another positive was that the township could demonstrate commercial growth, shown by the number of township building permits issued in recent years (33 permits 1991-1993; 37 in 1994 and 56 in 1955). He said there was no question that the sale and new development of New City would lead to increased tax ratables.

The township encouraged Newark to market the property for commercial development, in accord with the township ordinance designating it as being in a historic preservation zone. The plan was to preserve the historic existing structures with permitted uses to include among other uses, specialty retail outlet center, specialty galleries, residences, restaurants, cafes, bed and breakfasts, common areas, antique fairs and shows, sales of art and craft supplies, furniture making, repair and refinishing, theaters and band stands and cultural studio facilities.

The Echo Lake Festival of the Arts group prepared a proposal with a five-year plan, described by Township Planner Bill Drew as being “very concise and good.” There were plans to put money into the remaining buildings and to turn the old village into an artist community and tourism mecca. There would be entertainment and a place for artists to display their work. Drew said Zinifred Smith, Newark’s representative, was told that since New City was officially designated as a Historic District, it had legal responsibility to maintain the remaining houses.

“Newark (officials) have to tell us how it can be done and what they are willing to do,” Drew said, calling the dilapidated houses and property an albatross for Newark that could be turned into something positive. Initially, Newark representatives were responsive to plans. Drew, at a West Milford Environmental Commission meeting, discussed plans for clean-up of the abandoned area. Some of the seven houses still standing had some additional structural damage because of severe weather and additional vandalism. A fire had charred one of the buildings.

With Newark doing no work, township officials were not accepting “broken promises”. Drew said if Newark did not do some work “very soon” court summonses would be issued for building violations. In discussion Drew and the commissioners shared concerns about someone being injured because of existing dangerous conditions.

Newark officials responded that the city is no longer was interested in developing the New City historic site as visualized by the West Milford Economic Development Committee and the property was being sold. No bids were received by the Nov. 8, 1996, deadline. There appears to be no public record or official statement concerning any sale of the property to date.