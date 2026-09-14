Looking Back: Public reaction after Sept. 11, 2001

After four suicidal plane pilots and 15 others working with them carried out a plan on Sept. 11, 2001 that destroyed the Twin Towers buildings in New York City, severely damaged the Pentagon in Washington, D. C., and was responsible for a Pennsylvania incident where American passengers crashed another terrorist-piloted plane headed to do more damage, Americans felt a mix of shock, sadness, anger and fear. Almost 3,000 innocent people were killed, 25,000 injured and many people still suffering from related illnesses today.

Great praise and gratitude were shown to emergency workers and volunteers who worked at the disaster sites. Patriotism was proudly exhibited. American flags seemed to be flying everywhere and many people started wearing jackets and other clothing expressing national pride and support. American anger, reaching the boiling point, started to explode. Society had suffered dramatically and before long many people wanted to punish and hurt anyone they felt was responsible for the attack.

Anti-Arab racism, with hate crimes against Middle Easterners and anyone who looked Middle Eastern surfaced, with a wave of Islamophobia unleashing widespread harassment and persecution of Muslim Americans. Mosques and other Islamic institutions were burned, and some Middle Eastern people were beaten and attacked, even though there were Muslim firefighters and Muslim faith workers working at Ground Zero recovery and others who died in the attack. Sikh males who usually wear turbans were easy targets. During earlier war times people of other nationalities also experienced persecution. In the United States during World War I and World War II, some Americans with German and Japanese heritage were targeted. People with Japanese ancestry were rounded up and segregated into communities during World War II.

During a community meeting at West Milford High School where information about an alert system for residents in event of an additional terrorist attack was given, a resident had a question. Before speaking, he identified himself as “a good Iraqi American Citizen.” In January 2003, Michiko Rupnow, who was at the high school meeting, saw need to establish a safe place for people of with diverse backgrounds to communicate. Her friend Shizuka Campagna agreed and they started, “The North Jersey International Friendship Club” When Shizuka and her husband moved to Florida Michiko’s husband Don Rupnow was retired and joined his wife in hosting the club. Meetings are currently in the West Milford Library on the second Wednesday of the month.

There is a cultural exchange platform, opportunity to share personal and professional experiences and support and connections to navigate life in a multicultural environment.

The next meeting is on Oct. 14. There will be a presentation by Allan Capalbo “Shamans, Wizards, Witches” addressing the occults of three most popular identities. There is no meeting on Veterans Day in November. On Dec. 9, Narsingh Agnish will present the history of “The Golden Temple and Qutab Minar. This is also the date for the group’s end of year luncheon at Flaming Grill and Supreme Buffet in Riverdale.

The first meeting for the year 2027 is Jan. 13 when the discussion topic will be “What stresses you these days and how can one improve response to problems.” On Feb. 10, Don Rupnow will speak about “Amish or Mennonite – what’s the difference?” Steve and Martha Boshart will have a presentation about Sweden on March 10. Marlene and Narsingh Agnish will lead an April 14 discussion meeting about Disasters and Near Disasters while Traveling. Bob Nicholson, nearing his 100th birthday, will speak about local history. The final meeting for the year is on June 9. Those present will answer a series of profound questions about life that the Rupnows promise “may leave you stymied.” The year end buffet at Flaming Grill and Supreme Buffet in Riverdale follows.