2026 candidates deadline set

This letter shall serve to formally announce the deadline for interested registered Republicans in West Milford Township to submit letters of interest to seek consideration as the Republican Party’s nominee for Township Council for the 2026 election cycle.

Per the Bylaws of the West Milford Regular Republican Municipal County Committee, all interested potential candidates are required to submit a written request to the municipal chair of the Republican Party containing a resume by a date established by the Chairperson.

In accordance with the Bylaws, the deadline for candidate letters of interest this year is Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.

All letters of interest must include the name, home address, phone number and email address of the potential candidate for voter-registration verification and contacting interested parties. A resume of biographical information as well as professional and civic/volunteer experience is also required.

Letters of interest (with resumes) or questions regarding the candidate selection process may be sent to GOP Chairman Michael Hensley via electronic mail at Hensley4Homes@gmail.com and Secretary-Treasurer Matthew P. Conlon at mattcgop@gmail.com.

We encourage all interested Republicans to consider taking on a leadership role within our community and look forward to keeping the public informed as we go through our party’s candidate selection process.

Michael Hensley

Chairman

West Milford Republican Organization