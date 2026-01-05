A grateful goodbye after 20 years

As I closed the door on my final day as a Passaic County Commissioner on Dec. 31, 2025, I did so with a full heart and a deep sense of gratitude.

Serving this county for more than 20 years has been the greatest honor of my professional life. I am a lifelong Passaic County resident, a small-business owner, a husband, a father and a grandfather and every decision I made as a commissioner was guided by that perspective. I never forgot who I was working for: my neighbors.

I’m proud of many things we accomplished over the years, but some moments stand out more than others. One of the most meaningful was helping bring the Passaic County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall to fruition. Honoring the 83 Passaic County natives and the more than 58,000 Americans who never came home from Vietnam was a responsibility we owed not just to our veterans and their families, but to future generations. That wall stands as a permanent reminder of sacrifice, service and duty, and I am grateful to have played a role in ensuring those names are never forgotten.

I am also incredibly proud of the work we did to protect and enhance our county parks. From preserving open space to improving recreational opportunities for families, seniors and children, our parks are places where memories are made. They are where kids play ball, where families gather and where residents can take a breath and enjoy the beauty of this county.

That same belief in creating meaningful spaces for people is what made my time on the Camp Hope Commission so special. Seeing underprivileged kids experience something new for the first time or watching seniors enjoy recreation and companionship, reminded me why public service matters. Those moments simple, genuine and human stay with you.

Outside of government, I’ve always believed service doesn’t stop with a title. Coaching youth basketball, sponsoring Little League teams, supporting our law enforcement officers and first responders and standing with organizations like the Knights of Columbus and the Blue Knights, and a member of the Elks, were never obligations, they were privileges.

None of this would have been possible without my wife Tara, our children and our grandchildren. Their support grounded me every step of the way. I also owe sincere thanks to my fellow commissioners, especially my running-mate Pat Lepore, county staff and the countless residents who shared their concerns, ideas and trust with me over the years. While my days at the dais have come to an end, you can still find me at my beloved Duffy’s Tavern in Paterson, and I hope you’ll say hello when you see me.

Passaic County gave me far more than I could ever give back. As I step into retirement, I do so grateful for the opportunity to serve, proud of what we accomplished together and confident that this county’s best days are still ahead.

And finally, as I pass the baton and take one last look around the room - seeing no one at the podium - I vote to close the public portion of the meeting.

Terry Duffy

Former Passaic County Commissioner