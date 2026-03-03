ABOUT

6-month-old Domestic Shorthairs.

CHARACTERISTICS

Maverick and Misha are a handsome house panther duo. These brothers share a unique bond, and their contrasting personalities are loved by all who meet them. Maverick greets visitors with a strong purr and nudges for pets, and Misha likes to quietly observe and exchange slow blinks. Both boys are extremely playful and are seeking a home where they can flourish together. What is better than one black kitty? Two, of course!

COAT LENGTH

Short, sleek fur.

HEALTH

Neutered and up to date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

A patient, experienced owner.

ADOPT MAVERICK & MISHA

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org