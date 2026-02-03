ABOUT

3-month-old Domestic Shorthair.

CHARACTERISTICS

Alix is a charming little girl and enjoys snuggling with humans and othercats alike. She loves to sit in our volunteers’ arms at window-height towatch the birds or people passing by. No matter the activity, she will purr forall to hear. Alix gets the zoomies each morning, but equally enjoys nap timewith her brother. She wraps her tail around him as she curls up to sleep. Ifyou are looking for an affectionate kitty, Alix may be the one for you

COAT LENGTH

Short, tuxedo-patterned.

HEALTH

Up to date on age-appropriate vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

A loving family, other cats.

ADOPT ALIX

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org