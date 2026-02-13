Meet Antonio

ABOUT

1-year-old Domestic Shorthair.

CHARACTERISTICS

Antonio is a thick tabby boy and enjoys quiet, calm company. He has perfected the loaf position and can closely resemble rye bread at a moment’s notice. Antonio does begin a little timid, but warms up with gentle ear scritches or a few treats. He resides in our Middle Cattery and can be found relaxing on a shelf, often with another cat. Our volunteers love to exchange slow blinks with his soft, green eyes and remind him how handsome he is.

COAT LENGTH

Short with brown stripes.

HEALTH

Neutered and up to date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

other cats.

ADOPT ANTONIO

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org