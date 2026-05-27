Meet Aspen

ABOUT

6-month-old Domestic Shorthair mix.

CHARACTERISTICS

Aspen seeks affection from every visitor and has the fuzziest gray coat. While he may appear shy, he loves head rubs and warms up quickly with a few pets. Aspen leans into ear scratches and is always happy to see treats, especially his favorite squeeze tube Churus. He would do wonderfully in a calmer home with someone who can help reveal the confident, playful personality we know he has.

COAT LENGTH

Soft, short fur.

HEALTH

Neutered, up to date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Gentle people.

ADOPT ASPEN

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org