Meet Aspen

ABOUT
6-month-old Domestic Shorthair mix.
CHARACTERISTICS
Aspen seeks affection from every visitor and has the fuzziest gray coat. While he may appear shy, he loves head rubs and warms up quickly with a few pets. Aspen leans into ear scratches and is always happy to see treats, especially his favorite squeeze tube Churus. He would do wonderfully in a calmer home with someone who can help reveal the confident, playful personality we know he has.
COAT LENGTH
Soft, short fur.
HEALTH
Neutered, up to date on vaccines.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Gentle people.
ADOPT ASPEN
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org