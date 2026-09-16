Meet Brie & Bennett

ABOUT

3-month-old Domestic Shorthairs.

CHARACTERISTICS

Brie and Bennett are a spunky sibling duo and entertain our volunteers each day. They stand on their back feet to paw at toys and race to the front of their cage to greet visitors. They do everything side by side; napping, crunching on kibble, and making biscuits to share. These little panthers are full of whimsy and joy, and they cannot wait to be welcomed into their new home together. Come visit our beautiful kittens! Brie and Bennett will be waiting.

COAT LENGTH

Short, silky fur.

HEALTH

Up to date on age-appropriate vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

A loving family, other cats.

ADOPT BRIE & BENNETT

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org