Meet Calvin

ABOUT
1-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix
CHARACTERISTICS
Calvin is known for his bright and lively nature in addition to his handsome tiger stripes. He has become the designated greeter of our Middle Cattery and soaks up every visitor’s affection. Calvin’s favorite pastime is spending quality time with our volunteers or finding a sunny spot to nap in. This boy would love a cozy windowsill in a home where he can watch the birds and chatter to them. Our easygoing boy is looking forward to meeting his new family!
COAT LENGTH
Short, striped fur
HEALTH
Neutered, up to date on vaccines.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Other cats, mature children.
ADOPT CALVIN
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org