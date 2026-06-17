Meet Calvin

ABOUT

1-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix

CHARACTERISTICS

Calvin is known for his bright and lively nature in addition to his handsome tiger stripes. He has become the designated greeter of our Middle Cattery and soaks up every visitor’s affection. Calvin’s favorite pastime is spending quality time with our volunteers or finding a sunny spot to nap in. This boy would love a cozy windowsill in a home where he can watch the birds and chatter to them. Our easygoing boy is looking forward to meeting his new family!

COAT LENGTH

Short, striped fur

HEALTH

Neutered, up to date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Other cats, mature children.

ADOPT CALVIN

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org