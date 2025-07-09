ABOUT

Sweet and calm, this gorgeous two-year-old female loves people

West Milford, NJ

CHARACTERISTICS

Chai came to us as a stray, but it’s clear she interacted with humans prior to landing at WMASS. She comes to the front of her cage for pets. Chai is thankful for visitors! Chai will be spayed soon and available for adoption after July 28. Come meet her soon...don’t wait, or someone else will scoop this beauty up before you can say, “A venti Chai with cold foam, please!”

COAT LENGTH

Short-haired grey tabby with white mittens..

HEALTH

Spayed and up-to-date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Humans, other cats (after a proper introduction), unsure of dogs.

ADOPT CHAI

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org