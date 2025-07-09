ABOUT
Sweet and calm, this gorgeous two-year-old female loves people
West Milford, NJ
CHARACTERISTICS
Chai came to us as a stray, but it’s clear she interacted with humans prior to landing at WMASS. She comes to the front of her cage for pets. Chai is thankful for visitors! Chai will be spayed soon and available for adoption after July 28. Come meet her soon...don’t wait, or someone else will scoop this beauty up before you can say, “A venti Chai with cold foam, please!”
COAT LENGTH
Short-haired grey tabby with white mittens..
HEALTH
Spayed and up-to-date on vaccines.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Humans, other cats (after a proper introduction), unsure of dogs.
ADOPT CHAI
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive
West Milford, NJ 07480
973-728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org