Meet Chief

ABOUT

Male German Shepherd dog. 7 years old..

West Milford

CHARACTERISTICS

Chief found himself at the animal shelter through no fault of his own. He previously lived with two cats and a Husky.

He has typical German Shepherd traits and is a beautiful adult pup who loves human company.

Chief wants you to brush, brush, brush him.

He enjoys walking with the volunteers and exploring.

He is fully house-broken and all around a wonderful large dog.

Chief is waiting for a special person or family to give him another chance to be loved and love you back.

COAT LENGTH

Long full coat.

HOUSE TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Neutered and up-to-date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Adults, older teens, and possibly other dogs and cats.

ADOPT CHIEF

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive

West Milford, NJ 07480

973-728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org