Meet Chief

ABOUT
Male German Shepherd dog. 7 years old..
West Milford
CHARACTERISTICS
Chief found himself at the animal shelter through no fault of his own. He previously lived with two cats and a Husky.
He has typical German Shepherd traits and is a beautiful adult pup who loves human company.
Chief wants you to brush, brush, brush him.
He enjoys walking with the volunteers and exploring.
He is fully house-broken and all around a wonderful large dog.
Chief is waiting for a special person or family to give him another chance to be loved and love you back.
COAT LENGTH
Long full coat.
HOUSE TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Neutered and up-to-date on vaccines.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Adults, older teens, and possibly other dogs and cats.
ADOPT CHIEF
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive
West Milford, NJ 07480
973-728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org