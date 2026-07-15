Meet Cody & Chompy

ABOUT

6-year-old Scottish Straight & 7-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix.

CHARACTERISTICS

Cody and Chompy are an affectionate duo and deeply bonded. Strikingly handsome, these boys have captured the hearts of our volunteers and visitors alike. They spend their days cuddling and soaking up love from all who come to see them, and head scratches reveal their soothing purrs. Cody and Chompy have spent their entire lives together and are seeking a home where they can continue their journey side by side. Could that be yours?

COAT LENGTH

Short, soft fur.

HEALTH

Neutered, up-to-date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

A loving family.

ADOPT CODY & CHOMPY

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org