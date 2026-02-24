Meet Cosia

ABOUT

2-year-old Domestic Shorthair.

CHARACTERISTICS

Cosia is a joyous girl and loves to chat with people. As soon as she spots someone coming, she pops out of bed to greet them. She is very vocal and tells visitors all about her day as she awaits their affection. Cosia enjoys chin rubs and peers up at us with her soft eyes to ask for more. She makes human friends with ease and also has experience with other cats.

COAT LENGTH

Short and smooth.

HEALTH

Spayed and up to date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

A loving family, older children.

ADOPT COSIA

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org