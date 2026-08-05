Meet Danny

ABOUT

3-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix.

CHARACTERISTICS

Danny is a bundle of orange mischief. We find him upside down more than right side up, and he loves to paw at wand toys with his belly showing. Outside of having the zoomies and playing with toys, Danny likes birdwatching and being petted. He is a clingy boy with a kitten-like nature, and he adores everyone he meets. His ideal home would have another high-energy cat or a family who can provide plenty of interactive play. If you have a soft spot for orange boys with special needs, come visit!

COAT LENGTH

Short, fluffy fur.

HEALTH

Neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, special needs.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

A loving family, other cats.

ADOPT DANNY

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org