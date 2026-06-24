ABOUT

1-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix

CHARACTERISTICS

Earl is an affectionate boy and is looking for someone to love. He greets every visitor to the Big Cattery and rubs up against their legs to introduce himself. Earl has a clingy and social nature, and always wants to be with his people. With his endless energy, he would do wonderfully with someone who can dedicate plenty of time to interactive play. Earl loves to bounce around with other cats and would do best with a buddy in the home.

COAT LENGTH

Short, gray fur.

HEALTH

Neutered, up to date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Other cats, cat-savvy kids.

ADOPT EARL

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org