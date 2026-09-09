Meet Ember

ABOUT
5-month-old bunny rabbit.
CHARACTERISTICS
Ember is a sweet little bun. She loves her stacking cups and grass mats, and she is always happy to be offered a treat. Her brown fur is so very soft, and our volunteers love to pet her all throughout the day. Ember came to us with a few other rabbits, and she enjoys the companionship of a friend. She is getting braver each day and would do wonderfully in a home with a patient owner and safe space to free roam. Come visit Ember and see what she is all about!
COAT LENGTH
Short, smooth fur
HEALTH
Spayed.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
An experienced owner, other rabbits.
ADOPT EMBER
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org