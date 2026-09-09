Meet Ember

ABOUT

5-month-old bunny rabbit.

CHARACTERISTICS

Ember is a sweet little bun. She loves her stacking cups and grass mats, and she is always happy to be offered a treat. Her brown fur is so very soft, and our volunteers love to pet her all throughout the day. Ember came to us with a few other rabbits, and she enjoys the companionship of a friend. She is getting braver each day and would do wonderfully in a home with a patient owner and safe space to free roam. Come visit Ember and see what she is all about!

COAT LENGTH

Short, smooth fur

HEALTH

Spayed.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

An experienced owner, other rabbits.

ADOPT EMBER

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org