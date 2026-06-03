Meet Ginger & Boots

ABOUT
2-year-old Domestic Shorthair & 1-year-old Domestic Longhair.
CHARACTERISTICS
Ginger & Boots are a precious bonded pair; they complement each other beautifully in their personalities and looks. Boots greets visitors with her swaying swiffer tail, and upon opening their cage, she leans into your chest to soak up some love. Ginger is just as happy to receive affection, and is always nudging our volunteers for more head rubs. With her warm, yelloweyes and Boots’ wispy whiskers, we are not sure how anyone could resist. The girls purr in sync and cannot wait to meet their new family.
COAT LENGTH
Short & long-furred.
HEALTH
Spayed, up to date on vaccines.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
A loving family, dog-free.
ADOPT GINGER & BOOTS
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org