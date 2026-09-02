Meet Isaac & Nolan

ABOUT

3-month-old Domestic Shorthairs.

CHARACTERISTICS

Isaac and Nolan are a beautiful brother duo and are looking to start their next chapter together. They are very affectionate and cuddly; they would spend all day in our volunteers’ arms if given the chance. These boys will play with any toy put in front of them, and once tired, they curl up to nap intertwined. Isaac and Nolan are full of joy and cannot wait to meet their new family. Come visit soon!

COAT LENGTH

Short, smooth fur

HEALTH

Up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

A loving family, other cats.

ADOPT ISAAC & NOLAN

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org