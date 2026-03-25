Meet Julia

ABOUT

11-year-old Domestic Shorthair.

CHARACTERISTICS

Julia began as a reclusive kitty, but has since been introduced to toys and gentle head scratches. She enjoys stretching to the top of her sisal post and pawing around plastic balls with bells inside. Julia has limited vision, but this does not inhibit her ability to climb up shelves and find the softest bed in our Big Cattery. She shares a space with multiple cats and is often found cuddling with her feline roommates. Julia seems to prefer male kitties and may enjoy a few friends in a home. Come see our little girl!

COAT LENGTH

Sleek, black fur.

HEALTH

Spayed and up to date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Other cats, an experienced owner.

ADOPT JULIA

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org