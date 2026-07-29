ABOUT

3-month-old Domestic Shorthair mix.

CHARACTERISTICS

Levi is a playful little guy with endless energy. He is a spunky, confident kitten and could spend all day pouncing on plush mice. His tabby tail sways side to side when he paws at feather wands and ribbons, and he is fascinated by every kind of toy. Levi is very people-oriented and will welcome himself onto our volunteers’ shoulders to show his affection. He would do wonderfully in a home with plenty of entertainment.

COAT LENGTH

Short, striped fur.

HEALTH

Up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

A loving family.

ADOPT Levi

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org