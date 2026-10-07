Meet Lilly

ABOUT

1-year-old Domestic Shorthair.

CHARACTERISTICS

Lilly is a sweet little kitty and very vocal. She is always chatting to our volunteers; she greets everyone who walks by her cage with a few meows. Lilly loves to be petted down her back and is affectionate to everyone she meets. Her favorite part of the day is spending time with visitors. With her charming personality and adorable looks, we know someone will come for our Lilly soon. She would be thrilled to see you.

COAT LENGTH

Short, smooth fur.

HEALTH

Spayed, up to date on vaccinations.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

A loving family.

ADOPT LILLY

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org