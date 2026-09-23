ABOUT

5-month-old bunny rabbit.

CHARACTERISTICS

Our little Lou is a joyful bun and has an outgoing personality. In addition tohanging out with other rabbits, Lou enjoys soaking up affection from ourvolunteers and doing binkies (leaps of joy) in his play pen. He would makea wonderful addition to any rabbit-savvy home. Lou does well with gentleindividuals of all ages. He looks forward to munching on mini salads in aplace to call his own. Please visit our boy soon!

COAT LENGTH

Short, soft fur.

HEALTH

Neutered.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

A loving family, other bunnies.

ADOPT LOU

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org