Meet Lou & Lucia

ABOUT
2-month-old & 3-month-old bunny rabbits.
CHARACTERISTICS
Lou and Lucia are two of our four newly arrived baby bunnies. While not bonded, they appreciate the company of other buns for snuggles and friendship. These girls are very curious and people-oriented; they enjoy being hugged and hand-fed their dandelions and little carrots. Lou and Lucia are very intrigued by toys and puzzle feeders, and our volunteers could watch them explore all day.
COAT LENGTH
Short, silky fur.
HEALTH
Litterbox trained.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
An experienced owner, other rabbits.
ADOPT LOU & LUCIA
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org