ABOUT

12-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix

CHARACTERISTICS

Luna keeps a glimmer of hope despite the loss of her family and the one place she called home. While she appears timid, she will rub up against our legs and share her soft purr after a few gentle pets. She seeks affection from everyone she meets, and her gaze softens when she hears a kind voice. Luna loves scratching posts and cozy beds that hug her sides. She deeply misses having her own person, and we have been promising her they will come soon.

COAT LENGTH

Short, sleek fur.

HEALTH

Spayed, up-to-date on vaccines, special needs.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

A loving person, other independent cats

ADOPT LUNA

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org