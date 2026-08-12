ABOUT
12-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix
CHARACTERISTICS
Luna keeps a glimmer of hope despite the loss of her family and the one place she called home. While she appears timid, she will rub up against our legs and share her soft purr after a few gentle pets. She seeks affection from everyone she meets, and her gaze softens when she hears a kind voice. Luna loves scratching posts and cozy beds that hug her sides. She deeply misses having her own person, and we have been promising her they will come soon.
COAT LENGTH
Short, sleek fur.
HEALTH
Spayed, up-to-date on vaccines, special needs.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
A loving person, other independent cats
ADOPT LUNA
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org