Meet Monty

ABOUT

8-month-old Domestic Longhair

CHARACTERISTICS

Monty came to us through no fault of his own and is a lovely boy. His swiffer tail swings left and right when he sees us, and he is very enthusiastic. He is always ready to speak his mind and tell a visitor about his day. Monty loves to receive attention, and his favorite part of the day is mealtime; he is a big foodie and the perfect guy to have a snack with. Monty looks forward to finding a home with plenty of toys and someone who can keep his fluff looking fabulous.

COAT LENGTH

Long, tuxedo-patterned.

HEALTH

Neutered, up to date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Other cats, older children.

ADOPT MONTY

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org