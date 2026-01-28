Meet Monty

ABOUT
8-month-old Domestic Longhair
CHARACTERISTICS
Monty came to us through no fault of his own and is a lovely boy. His swiffer tail swings left and right when he sees us, and he is very enthusiastic. He is always ready to speak his mind and tell a visitor about his day. Monty loves to receive attention, and his favorite part of the day is mealtime; he is a big foodie and the perfect guy to have a snack with. Monty looks forward to finding a home with plenty of toys and someone who can keep his fluff looking fabulous.
COAT LENGTH
Long, tuxedo-patterned.
HEALTH
Neutered, up to date on vaccines.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Other cats, older children.
ADOPT MONTY
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org