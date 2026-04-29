Meet Paige

ABOUT
12-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix.
CHARACTERISTICS
Our precious Paige is a beautiful tuxie with little white socks. She greets us with a meow, and while initially shy, she is very happy when someone sits and spends time with her. She loves to nudge our volunteers for pets and enjoys chin scratches day and night. Her white mustache has us all in awe; it is hard to say no to her sweet face. Come see our girl soon!
COAT LENGTH
Short, black and white coat.
HEALTH
Spayed and up to date on vaccines.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
An experienced owner, other cats.
ADOPT PAIGE
West Milford Animal Shelter
Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-2859
westmilfordanimalshelter.org