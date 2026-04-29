Meet Paige

ABOUT

12-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix.

CHARACTERISTICS

Our precious Paige is a beautiful tuxie with little white socks. She greets us with a meow, and while initially shy, she is very happy when someone sits and spends time with her. She loves to nudge our volunteers for pets and enjoys chin scratches day and night. Her white mustache has us all in awe; it is hard to say no to her sweet face. Come see our girl soon!

COAT LENGTH

Short, black and white coat.

HEALTH

Spayed and up to date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

An experienced owner, other cats.

ADOPT PAIGE

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org