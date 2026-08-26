Meet Preston

ABOUT

2-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix.

CHARACTERISTICS

Preston is a handsome gray tiger with soft, yellow eyes. Although shy, he enjoys petting and loves to receive scritches on the side of his face. Here sides in our Library Cattery and spends his time bird watching and playing with other cats. Preston is very vocal with other kitties and does a big stretch to greet his feline roommates. In the early morning, he relaxes on the window shelves to soak up the sun. Come visit our boy, he will be waiting!

COAT LENGTH

Short, tabby fur.

HEALTH

Neutered, up-to-date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

A patient owner, other cats.

ADOPT PRESTON

West Milford Animal Shelter

Lycosky Drive West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-2859

westmilfordanimalshelter.org